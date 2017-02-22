Update On McDonalds Shooting Incident

Tuesday, February 21 at 2:32 pm Mount Pleasant Police were called to a report of a fight at the Mount Pleasant McDonalds parking lot. Prior to arriving at the scene, officers were advised that one of the subjects involved in the fight was firing a gun. They were also told that two of the individuals involved fled the scene on foot. The others fled in a green car and a black sport utility vehicle.

While en route, officers located the SUV and stopped it in the 700 block of Cedar Lane. The vehicle appeared to have been shot several times.

The two subjects that fled on foot were located near Meadow Brook Apartments west of McDonalds. Both were taken into custody. A semi-automatic handgun was found near the door way of one of the apartments.

The investigation into the incident continues but as a result of the initial investigation, five people were taken into custody and charged…..

22 year old Kenny Brown and 19 year old Allen Pedn, both from Galesburg, are both charged with attempted murder.

23 year old Lewis Christen of Chicago and 23 year old Robert McClendon of Burlington are each charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

Tyrance Campbell, age 19, from Burlington, is charged with theft in the 2nd degree.