Update from Access Energy on Ice, Weather Concerns

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The snow and ice mix is giving Access Energy a bit of concern this morning, per Access Energy’s Kimberly Davis.

Davis informed KILJ that with the ice from overnight and the heavier winds this morning Access Energy is on the lookout for what she described as “galloping lines” which could lead to energy outages.

Davis did say that there is currently an outage in the Mount Pleasant area but it is currently confined only to the industrial area and they are working “diligently” to resolve the situation.

Access Energy has 200 members of their crew out today working their entire service area.

Stay tuned to KILJ and kilj.com for further updates throughout the day from Nathan Bloechl and Theresa Rose.