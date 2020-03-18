Update for the Parents & Families of New London Students

New London Parents and Families,

We want to take a moment to update you with more information regarding the four-week school closure recommended by Governor Kim Reynolds. Below are a few important highlights you need to know:

Faculty Use and Access:

Students may access the building on Thursday, March 19 th from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, parents are welcome to accompany their child to grab any personal items and computers. All students in grades K-12 will receive their computer during this time to utilize at home. Student medications will be available for pickup at this time, and if this doesn’t work for you, other arrangements may be made with the District office or administrators. After Thursday, March 19, 2020 the entire school district campus (all buildings/facilities) will be closed to EVERYONE until further notice, except for essential personnel at the discretion of the Superintendent.

Lunch:

New London will provide meal access during the closure: Administration has worked with the Food Service Director and determined to serve school lunches.

We are going to serve students ages 0 – 18 during the school closure for (FREE)!

 Meal: Grab and Go Bag! (Menu Below)

 Location: Clark Elementary Circle Drive (Bus drop-off point)

 Time: 11:30 – 12:30, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

 Tuesday – Tenderloin/bun, chips, vegetables/fruit, snack, milk

 Wednesday – Chicken Nuggets, cookie, apple sauce, veg/fruit milk

 Thursday – Cheese Stick/sauce, cookie, ice cream, veg/fruit, milk

 Friday – Chicken patty, smiles fries, sidekick, veg/fruit, milk

 We will continue to share a google form weekly so we can have the appropriate amount of meals ready to grab and go. We will update the menu weekly. If you forget to fill out the form you are still encouraged to come in for a lunch if you need it.

Teaching and Learning:

At this point, the plan is to provide an updated list of digital curricular resources each week school is closed. Again, this may change as information and direction become available at the federal and state levels.