Update

On August 09, 2019 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a deceased female in a farm field, west of Wayland, Iowa. On August 12, 2019 it was reported that the person in question was Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, 29, of Anamosa, Iowa.

An update to the case is that the Iowa State Medical Examiner has determined that the manner and cause of death for Ms. Shepherd-Margita is undetermined. Toxicology testing continues.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is working the case with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Both agencies continue to work all leads developed as part of the investigation. Both agencies encourage anybody with information about the investigation into the death of Ms. Shepherd-Margita to call with the information.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office may be contacted at 319-385-2712.