Update

On Monday, February 27th, 2017 at approximately 9:36 AM the Des Moines county Sheriff’s Office, the Yarmouth Fire Department, the Mediapolis Fire Department, responded to the area of 20600 block of Mediapolis Rd. In reference to a single vehicle accident involving a private contractor that had fallen out of a moving vehicle, while picking up road signs.

Neil Arthur Bruss II from Stockport, IA. age 46 died from injuries sustained in the accident, Bruss who was working on a road crew picking up signs fell out of the back of the truck he was riding in.