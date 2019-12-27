Upcoming WMU Board Meeting

Upcoming WMU Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on December 27, 2019
WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU
6:30 p.m. ~ Wednesday, January 8, 2020
- Call to Order for
- Roll Call
- Public Comment
- Consent Agenda
D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports
D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations
- Reports
E1. Elementary/Curriculum
E2. Secondary
E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities
- General Business
F1. Policy Review – Schurr, 505 – Student Scholastic Achievement
F2. Consider MSA Request for At Risk/Dropout Prevention Funds, $89,630.
F3. Appoint Henry Co. Conference Board Member
- Adjournment