Upcoming Mount Pleasant Community Theatre Production

Mount Pleasant Community Theatre Association has announced times and dates for their upcoming production of Tennessee Williams’ adult comedy, Period of Adjustment – or High Point is Built on a Cavern. The play is being staged in the Heatilator Performing Arts Center in Mount Pleasant.

Performance dates for the play are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, February 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16.

The selected production is a fun and touching dramatic comedy that steps out of the normal entertainment fare of musical comedies, revues, and children’s shows offered by the Mount Pleasant Community Theatre. Period of Adjustment is written by Pulitzer Prize winning classic American playwright Tennessee Williams, who – among other plays – is known for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Suddenly Last Summer. The play paints a touching story of the Christmas Eve reunion of two young war buddies, whose marriages happen to be at points of crisis. One couple has just broken up after five years together, while the other pair has not been able to come to terms after one day of matrimony. Both couples are going through a ‘period of adjustment’ – and the play examines in a very human and touching way, the sources and solutions of each crisis. The story explores adult situations.

The cast includes MPCTA veterans and newcomers alike: Dan Snavely, Jenny Wilkerson, Kyle Essex, Lea McCormick, Lynn Ellsworth, Anthony McCabe, Deb Wells Mascarenas and Jared Walker.

Tickets are general admission seating, and are $10. They are available at Brown’s Shoe Fit in Mt. Pleasant beginning Tuesday, February 4th.