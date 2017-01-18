Upcoming Bridge Project Will Close Busy Road

The Henry County Engineer has submitted repair plans to the Iowa Department of Transportation for the Skunk River Bridge on Franklin Avenue. Repairs to the bridge abutments will cause the road across the bridge to be closed for at least one month. This is a heavily used road and the county engineer, Jake Hotchkiss, admits the project will be a pain for those who travel across the bridge on a daily basis. A detour over to Hwy 218 will be necessary. There’s been no date set, yet.