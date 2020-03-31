Unpaid Tickets Could Mean Registration Denial

The Mount Pleasant Police and the Henry County Treasurer’s Office are working together to make sure parking tickets are paid. The City Council and the County Supervisors have entered into a 28E agreement that allows the County Treasurer to collect unpaid parking tickets and fines owed to the City. Unpaid tickets and fines will be turned over to the Treasurer who, in turn, will deny vehicle registration until the tickets and fines are paid in full. The agreement is allowed in the Iowa Code.