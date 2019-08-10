Unofficial reports indicate a body was found near Wayland

Written by Theresa Rose on August 10, 2019

Unofficial information indicates a body was found Friday west of Wayland. An ambulance and first responders were paged out and instructed to wait for a Henry County deputy.  But shortly after were called back.  At that point a medical examiner investigator was dispatched to the scene that appears to be a cornfield along Hwy 78.  As of Friday evening no information has been released by the Henry County Sheriff’s office.