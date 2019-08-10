Unofficial reports indicate a body was found near Wayland

Unofficial information indicates a body was found Friday west of Wayland. An ambulance and first responders were paged out and instructed to wait for a Henry County deputy. But shortly after were called back. At that point a medical examiner investigator was dispatched to the scene that appears to be a cornfield along Hwy 78. As of Friday evening no information has been released by the Henry County Sheriff’s office.