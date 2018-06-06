Unofficial Primary Vote Results So Far

Results in the 4 way race in the Republican primary for House District 84 is still unofficial but it looks like Joe Mitchell of Wayland will be the nominee. As of 11:30 pm the Secretary of State’s website is showing Mitchell with 38.86 percent of the vote. The minimum needed is 35%. Sheila Matheny has 30.57%. The State website does not show results from Lee County voting yet. But the Lee County Auditor’s office shows Matheny receiving 43 votes and Mitchell receiving 28.