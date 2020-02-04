Unofficial Look at Henry County Dem Caucus Results

Henry County Democratic Party Chair Jeff Fager shared an initial, unofficial look at how the candidates did Monday in Henry County in the caucuses. It looks like Pete Buttigieg came out on top followed by a cluster of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Yang followed that group. Fager also said there is no way to know when the State Party would have the official results. He commented that there was a lot of data to be transmitted to the state party and admitted the technology was not helping matters. He also noted that participation was lower than in 2016. Fager is concerned that the issues will affect Iowa’s first in the nation caucus status.