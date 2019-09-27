Unite at Union Block Mount Pleasant

Votes can be cast online daily,

up to five times per day: http://voteyourmainstreet.org/mountpleasant

A little history….

April 13, 1861 – Henry Ambler and Edward L. Penn announce plans for a new building on the north side of the Mount Pleasant square, 75 feet square, 3 stories high, room for 4 businesses on the first floor, office rooms on the second story, and the third story leased to county for a court room.

June 8, 1861 there are 40 men working on the building, the basement has been excavated and the masonry work has commenced.

August 5, 1861 Penn and Ambler announce that the building will be called the Union Block with no explanation as to why.

Be sure to subscribe for daily SMS text message reminders!

Text “UNION” to 864-614-VOTE (8683).

Who has visited Union Block?

Frederick Douglass is perhaps the most recognized name to appear at Union Hall. He lectured upon the “dangers of the Republic” in February 1867.

Union Hall was “over-crowded with all classes, both white and black, old and young…

The lecture was full of thought, logic, sarcasm and sound statesmanship. It was radical to the core, and met with demonstrations of the most enthusiastic applause from the vast audience.

Voting runs until Tuesday, October 29th.

Be sure to tell your friends & family!