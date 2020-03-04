Union & County Come to an Agreement

During the Tuesday regular meeting the Henry County Board of Supervisors ratified a one year contract with the Union representing the Sheriff’s Department. The contract reflects a 1% pay raise plus a $3.00 per hour bump for the Jail Administrator and a $1.00 per hour increase for the four jail supervisors. Originally, the Union asked for a three year contract with a pay increase of 9% the first year, 7% the second year and 5% the third year. The Supervisors countered with no increase. The Union must now sign off on the contract.