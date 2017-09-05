Ugandan Thunder Children’s Choir

First Presbyterian Church Mount Pleasant invites the public to a unique and inspiring concert performed by 22 multi-talented children from the East African nation of Uganda. The free concert will be held at the church at 902 South Walnut Street on Tuesday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Children in the choir range from the ages of 8 – 15 and are from the Royal School and Orphanage, which is ranked among the top ten schools in Uganda.

Ugandan Thunder will sing some of your favorite songs both in African and American styles. The concert is packed with high energy music and dancing—something for every member of the family. Although these children come from one of the poorest nations on the planet, they delight with their genuine joy and peace.

The Ugandan Thunder tour is sponsored by Pennies For Posho, a Christian ministry that provides food, clothing, shelter, and clean drinking water to eleven orphanages in Uganda. A free will offering will be collected to help the choir defray expenses.

For more information, contact the church office at 319-385-5851, Sarah Hegar at 319-217-9444 or Lynn Ellsworth at 319-385-7361.