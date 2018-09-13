U.S. News and World Report Ranks Iowa Wesleyan as 2019 Best Regional College

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: September 14, 2018 – The U.S. News and World Report released its 2019 Best Colleges Rankings. Iowa Wesleyan University is listed among the top institutions in the Midwest in three categories.

Iowa Wesleyan ranked #1 in Iowa for Ethnic Diversity and 5th as a Regional Midwest College with 47% of IW’s campus represented. IW is the first university in the state of Iowa to be a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) and is also the first and only Minority Serving Institute (MSI) in the state.

As one of the institutions ranked with the lowest Student Debt load, averaging about $24,000 total, Iowa Wesleyan students graduate with approximately $15,000 less in debt than other Iowa Regional institutions.

Iowa Wesleyan was also ranked #1 in Iowa in International Students and #2 as a Regional Midwest College boasting a student body representing over 30 countries adding to the college campus experience for students.

“As the regional, comprehensive university for Southeast Iowa, we are proud that Iowa Wesleyan is being recognized in a number of categories as a top Regional College for 2019. Iowa Wesleyan continues to be a place of opportunity for students from diverse backgrounds,” said IW President Steve Titus. “We remain steadfast in our efforts to offer relevant and affordable programs and to prepare our students for the workforce of the future here in Iowa and beyond.”