Two Vehicle Collision on New London Road

On June 16th, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 3200-grid of New London Road.

An investigation determined that Terry Welcher, 73, New London was operating a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle driven Annetta Steffensmeier, 59, Ft. Madison. Steffensmeier slowed down as she went over a hill due to animals in the roadway and a change in speed limit. Welcher was unable to see over the hill and slowdown in time. The collision resulted in minor damages to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.