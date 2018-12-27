Two Vehicle Accident in Des Moines County

On Wednesday, December 26 just before noon the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office along with the Burlington Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 61 north of Flint Bottom Road. Initial investigation shows that a pickup truck driven by 70-year-old Delores Burgus of Burlington was northbound when she crossed the center line and struck a southbound box truck driven by 32-year-old Derrick Moore of Walcott. Other motorists rushed to render aid to Burgus as she was trapped in her vehicle until she was freed by the Burlington Fire Department. Burgus was transported by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident and Walcott was evaluated and released by paramedics on scene. The Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department and Medforce assisted at the accident scene. The accident remains under investigation.