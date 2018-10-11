Two Vehicle Accident

On October 11, 2018 at 8:20 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle accident, with minor injuries, at the intersection of Henry/Des Moines Avenue, 267th Street, and US 34.

Upon arrival it was found that a 2007 Nissan Van, owned and operated by Mindy Mae Moore, 33, New London; was southbound on 267th Street. Moore stopped at US 34 and then crossed to the median. While doing so, Moore ran into the path of a 2007 Ford Escape, owned and operated by James William McNeil, 69, Burlington. Both vehicles came to a rest west of the intersection and in the median.

James Paul McNeil, passenger with James William McNeil, was taken by ambulance for complaints of pain. Both vehicles were considered a total loss.

New London Police Department assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.