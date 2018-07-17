Two Vehicle Accident

Monday at about 1:15 pm Mt. Pleasant Police were called to the intersection of South Jefferson and West South Street to investigate a two vehicle accident. A van driven by Sean Davis of Hillsboro was northbound on Jefferson. At the same time Jesse Jarvis of Fairfield was operating a truck pulling a trailer southbound on Jefferson. The truck was coming to a stop as Jarvis was attempting a left turn onto South Street. Jarvis didn’t see the van approaching as he was starting to turn. Davis tried to stop but the van struck the truck causing extensive damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.