Two Semi Crash

On June 30, 2020, at approximately 11:50PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating a semi rear ended another semi in the 2000 Grid of U.S. Highway 34 near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Michael Lantz (35 years of age) of Keokuk, Iowa, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 34 in a semi. Michael stated another semi, which was operated by Thomas Lesperance (65 years of age) of Lebanon, Indiana, had been following behind him and had been tailgating him off and on. Michael slowed his semi down, activated the hazard lights, and started to pull off onto the shoulder of the roadway to allow the other semi to pass his position. As a result, Thomas rear ended the trailer of Michael’s semi due to following too closely. Thomas’ semi sustained non-functioning damage with an estimated $9,000.00 worth of damages. Michael’s semi sustained minimal damage and was able to driven away from the scene. Michael sustained possible non-life-threatening injuries. Thomas was given a citation for Following Too Closely.

An Iowa D.O.T. Officer responded and conducted a vehicle inspection of Thomas’ semi & trailer. Paramedics from the Henry County Health Center, the Mount Pleasant Fire, and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted with this incident