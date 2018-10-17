Two Opportunities to Hear from Candidates

KILJ Radio and the Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance each announce opportunities to learn more about the candidates for State Representative. On Thursday, October 18, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will host a forum for candidates vying for State Representative – House District 84. Joe Mitchell (R) and Jason Moats (D) will both be in attendance.

“Forums such as this are a great way to get to know the candidates and to gauge their understanding and support of business-related issues”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

The forum will take place at Social Hall in the Howe Activity Center at Iowa Wesleyan University. Candidates will be asked a series of questions pertaining to the Chamber’s priority issues including healthcare, economic development and workforce and education. After the prepared questions, audience members will be allowed to ask questions of their own.

This event is open to the public and reservations are not necessary. For more information, please call Kristi Ray at 385-3101 ext. 223 or email kray@mountpleasantiowa.org.

October 25 at 5:30 pm tune in to KILJ FM 105.5 and kilj.com for a different style forum. Paul Dennison and Theresa Rose will engage the two candidates in a frank discussion of the issues affecting our state and our county. We will take questions from our listeners that night or you may email questions ahead of time to news@kilj.com