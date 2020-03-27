Two New Deputies

Henry County Sheriff, Rich McNamee, proudly welcomes two new deputies to his force.

Carlos Lopez Jr. is originally from Houston, Texas. He came to Mt. Pleasant area, several years ago to attend Iowa Wesleyan University. Carlos graduated from IWU with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science and Wellness. Carlos will be attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in late-April 2020.

Jonathan Swaffer is originally from the Brighton, Iowa area and graduated from Dutch Creek Christian School and then attended Golden State Baptist College for two years. Jonathan went on to work for the Honolulu, Hawaii Police Department from 2018 to 202 before returning to Iowa.

This brings the sheriff’s staff to 11 deputies