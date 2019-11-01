Two More Mt. P. Street Projects

North Rose St. from W. Henry St. to W. was closed this morning Friday November 1st and Jones Contracting is grading the subbase in preparation to Pave North Rose St. from W. Henry St. to Saunders St. Monday November 4th weather permitting. Once the paving reaches maturity which will be about 7 days Jones Contracting can finish pouring back the driveways and backfilling.

Jones Contracting plans to start finishing the remaining driveways, sidewalks and intakes on South Jefferson St. Tuesday November 5th. They hope to finish all concrete work on South Jefferson St. the week of November 5th weather permitting. Monday November 4th they are taking advantage of the warmer temperatures to Pave North Rose St. here in Mt Pleasant. Then all their work remaining in Mt Pleasant this year will be hand work and easy to cover for cold weather protection.