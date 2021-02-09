Two Monday Crashes in Lee County

Three people, including 2 juveniles were injured in a crash in Lee County Monday morning just after 10. The Lee County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene at J48 and 180th Street. According to the report Jennifer Schier of Denmark was driving west when she lost control. Her vehicle crossed the center line going into the eastbound lane of traffic where it hit a second vehicle head on. The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Karmen Johnson of Winfield. Johnson was taken to the Ft. Madison Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. An 11 year old and a nine year old in the Schier car complained of neck and back pain and were transported to the hospital. Schier was not injured. She was found to be driving too fast for conditions and was cited for failure to maintain control.

Snow on the roadway is blamed for a crash in Lee County Monday morning just after midnight. Jackie Grooms of Colona, Illinois was driving a semi eastbound on Hwy 2 when the semi’s trailer was hit by a northbound cargo van driven by Larry Beard of Hamilton, Illinois. Beard was headed north on 61 and took the ramp to Hwy 2 but began sliding and was unable to stop at the stop sign where his van hit the semi. Beard was treated at the scene for minor injuries.