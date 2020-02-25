Two Monday Afternoon Accidents

Mount Pleasant Police investigated two accidents Monday just minutes apart. The first crash occurred at 3:45 pm at the intersection of South Grand Avenue and East Washington Street. David Lawrence of St.Joseph, Missouri was driving east when he ran the stop sign at the intersection. His vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Christine Snyder of Mount Pleasant. Snyder indicated she had slight neck pain. Lawrence was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

The second crash happened moments later at 4 pm at the intersection of South Prairie Avenue and Washington Street. Sarah Raymond of Mount Pleasant was making a left turn onto Washington from South Prairie and failed to yield the right of way. Her vehicle was hit by an eastbound truck driven by Edward Overhake of West Point. Raymond complained of a minor injury. She was also cited for failing to yield.