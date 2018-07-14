Two Local Groups Receive Grants From State

More than 200 statewide projects have received more than $2 million in highly competitive grants announced Friday by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Midwest Old Threshers and the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra were amount the recipients. This year the department received a slight increase in funding from state and federal officials, a reflection of widespread support for Iowa arts, history and culture. During the current cycle, the department received support from the Iowa Legislature’s General Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund. Old Threshers received $15,000 and the Orchestra received $10,000.