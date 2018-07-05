Two July 4th Fire Calls

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire at about 11 am Wednesday in the 700 block of S. Jackson Street. Firefighters were able to save the house but it was heavily damaged by smoke and fire. No one was living in the house at the time. The cause of the fire is till undetermined.

The second call was for a dumpster fire at about 10:15 Wednesday night. The dumpster was located behind the Harlan Hotel in the 100 block of N. Jefferson. The fire was quickly extinguished.