Two Injured in Tuesday Night Accident

Sherilyn Alden and Ed Kolkman, both of Lowell, were air lifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City Tuesday night after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by Joe Savage of West Point. The accident occurred just before 8:30 pm on County Road X23 just north of Salem Road. Savage was driving southbound on X23 when he lost control. His vehicle went of the road, came back on and crossed the center line hitting the motorcycle head on.