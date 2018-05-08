Two Injured in Tuesday Morning Accident

Emergency crews and law enforcement responded to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Winfield Avenue and Iowa Avenue in Mt. Pleasant at about 9:30 Tuesday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol report Warren Garrels was driving west on Winfield Avenue at a high rate of speed. He failed to stop at the stop sign and went thru the intersection. The vehicle hit two utility poles and four parked cars. Garrels and a passenger in the vehicle, Barbara Garrels, were taken by ambulance to the Henry County Health Center. The accident remains under investigation.