Two Injured in Sunday Accident

Written by Theresa Rose on February 17, 2020

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate a single vehicle accident the occurred Sunday morning at 7:30 on Ash Avenue south of 120th Street in Henry County.  Wyatt Harbison of Brighton was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of injuries. A passenger,  Nathaniel Reynolds of Mt. Pleasant, was also injured. Harbison was driving north on Ash Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve.  The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.  According to the report neither driver nor passenger were wearing a seatbelt.