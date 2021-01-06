Two Injured in Rollover Crash

At approximately 9:48AM on Friday morning January 01 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover accident involving minor injuries in the 1200 grid of Hwy 34. Drake Warner age (18) of Mt. Pleasant, was the operating a pickup when he lost control of his vehicle due to the ice-covered roadway. Brandon Shannon a passenger in the Warner vehicle complained of minor injuries, both subjects were transported to HCHC by Ambulance.