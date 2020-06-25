Two Injured in Crash Near New London

Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night near New London. The names of the injured have not yet been released. One person was taken by air to University Hospitals in Iowa City. The other person was transported to the Henry County Health Center by ambulance. So far the Iowa State Patrol has determined a vehicle was northbound in the 2500 block of Racine Avenue at about 8:30 pm. The vehicle went off the edge of the road. The driver over-corrected sending the vehicle off the road and into the ditch where it came to rest on the passenger side before catching fire.