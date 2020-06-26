Two Injured in Crash Near New London

Two people were injured Wednesday in a single vehicle accident near New London. Hallie Renshaw of Burlington was driving north on Racine Avenue near the intersection of 250th Street at about 8:30 pm. Her vehicle went onto the shoulder and Renshaw over-corrected causing the vehicle to enter the ditch where it came to rest on the passenger side and then caught fire. Renshaw was not injured but two passengers were. Kyiah Hill of West Burlington airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City. Mariska Malloy of Middletown was transported to HCHC by ambulance. Renshaw was cited for failure to maintain control.