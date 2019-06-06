Two Injured in accident on Highway 34

On June 4th, 2019, at approximately 2:35PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Highway 34 and 260th Street for a report of a two-vehicle collision. An investigation determined that Chester Bain, 73, of New London, was driving a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan and failed to yield to oncoming traffic while crossing over Highway 34. The Bain vehicle was struck by a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Hiram Antonio Serrano Morales, 54, of Muscatine. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to the Henry County Health Center. Both vehicles were considered totaled. Chester Bain was issued a citation for Failure to Yield.

Assisting on scene was the New London Police Department, New London Fire Department, Henry County Health Center Ambulance, and the Mt Pleasant Fire Department.