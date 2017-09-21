Two Incidents Investigated

At approximately 5:32AM on September 16, 2017 Melissa Vorwaldt, of New London, reported a vehicle vs. deer crash in the 2900 grid on New London Road.

Vorwaldt was driving a white 2001 GMC pickup that struck a deer in the roadway causing approximately $2000 damage to the front of the vehicle.

No injury was reported.

At approximately 11:52PM on September 16, 2017 a possible burglary in progress was reported in the 300 block of East Cherry Street in Salem.

Investigation led to Caleb Martin, age 29, of New London and Rebekah Donaldson, age 31, of Mt. Pleasant, being arrested for Trespassing.