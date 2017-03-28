Two Fatalities In Wapello County

Two people died in a two vehicle accident in Wapello County Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol investigated the accident on Bladensburg Road near the intersection with the Agency Hedrick Road. 16 year old Cale Jarmes of Sigourney and 61 year old Joseph Snakenberg of Webster were killed when the pickup Jarmes was a passenger was struck by a semi operated by Snakenberg. The driver of the pickup, 18 year old Casey Jarmes of Sigourney failed to stop at the intersection of the two roads. Casey Jarmes was taken by ambulance to the Ottumwa Hospital.