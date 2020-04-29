Two Fairfield Residents Hurt in Accident

Two people from Fairfield were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident in Davis County. According to the Iowa State Patrol the accident occurred Tuesday at about 8:15 pm on Willow Trail. Preston Broeker, of Fairfield, was driving north when he lost control. The vehicle slid into the west ditch where it overturned and came to rest on its’ top. Broeker and a passenger in the vehicle, Ashley Luke, also of Fairfield, were both transported by air to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.