Two Diabetes Education Opportunities

Diabetes Education Review Course offered on February 13th at HCHC

MOUNT PLEASANT — Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Team will be offering a Diabetes Review Course on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The course will be conducted from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and will be held in Suite 25 at HCHC. On the day of the course, please register at the HCHC Registration Desk before proceeding to the class. Suite 25 is located on the second floor off the Main Lobby

Call the HCHC Diabetes Education Center, at 319-385-6518 by Noon on Wednesday, February 12th to sign up.

The program is open to anyone who has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and has completed the 10-hour diabetes classes.

The HCHC Diabetes Education Center has earned Iowa State Certification. It has also been awarded Recognition from the American Diabetes Association, which assures that it has met the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. HCHC’s Diabetes team offers Certified Diabetes Educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.

Diabetes Education Class offered February 25th at HCHC

MOUNT PLEASANT — Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Team will be offering a one-day diabetes education class Tuesday, February 25th. This program is open to anyone who has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

The class will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Health Education Center at HCHC. Meals will be served to class participants and their guest. Directions will be given when you call HCHC’s Diabetes Education Center at 319-385-6518 to register. Please register by Monday, February 24th.

Topics include meal planning; exercise; personal goals; eye disease; glucose monitoring; foot, skin and dental care; complications of diabetes; explanation of diabetes; medications; and behavior modifications. There will be time for questions.

The purpose of the program is to provide people who have diabetes and their families the latest information regarding the disease and to help them become aware that diabetes education is a lifelong process.

People with diabetes face a shortened life span and also suffer from many preventable diabetes-related complications, such as lower extremity amputations, end-stage renal disease, blindness, long-term reduction in activity, and cardiovascular disease. Many of these diabetes-related complications can be reduced or prevented through treatment and appropriate self-management.

There is a fee for the class; however, many insurance plans will cover the program. For more information, or to sign up, contact the HCHC Diabetes Education Center at 319-385-6518.