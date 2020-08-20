Two Crashes Wednesday on 218 in the Swedesburg-Olds Area

Numerous emergency crews and law enforcement officers responded to the scene of an crash Wednesday morning just after 9:00 on Hwy 218 south of 140th Street near Swedesburg. From what KILJ has learned the crash involved a semi and a grain truck. Witnesses report the semi cab received extensive damage. One of the drivers had to be extricated but so far no injury report has been made available.

Wednesday afternoon a second crash occurred at the 218 turn-off to Olds. The ambulance was called to the scene but it’s not clear yet if anyone was injured. No other details are available.