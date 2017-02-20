Two Brief Closures

Wednesday, February 22Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad will close the North Main Crossing on the Danville Road in Des Moines County for repairs between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Wednesday February 22nd North East Missouri Power will be replacing a power pole at the corner of Winfield Avenue and North Iris Street. This will require the closure of North Iris Street from the North side of the Walmart Distribution Driveway on North Iris Street to Winfield Avenue. This will also require the closure of the East Bound Lane of Winfield Avenue from Grand Avenue to North Iris Street.