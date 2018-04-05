Two Arrests Made in Connection With Shots Fired

Mt. Pleasant Police have arrested two people as part of an investigation into an incident Wednesday night. Police were called to 201 E. Washington to investigate a report of shots fired. Apparently, 18 year old Nathaniel Birdsong, previously of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had fired one round at two victims in a vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. However, it was also dtermined that the vehicle used in the crime was stolen from Milwaukee.

Thursday, Police stopped the vehicle driven at the time by Angelica Pagan of Mt. Pleasant. She was charged with Theft 2nd degree and taken to the Henry County Jail. Later in the day officers and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies received a tip indicating Birdsong’s whereabouts. He was spotted by a deputy and tried to flee but was taken into custody in the Green Valley Trailer Court area.

Birdsong is being charged with Attempted Murder and Theft in the 2nd Degree.