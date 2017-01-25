Two Arrested After Their Vehicle Was Found in a Ditch

At approximately 12:32AM on January 24, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch with no license plates, in the 1300 grid of 120th Street, Wayland.

Investigation led to the owners of the vehicle, Harry and Dalton St. John. It was found the vehicle went into the ditch while being towed, with no damage reported.

Both Harry and Dalton St. John were arrested on Montgomery County, Iowa, warrants.