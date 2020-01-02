Two Arrested

On December 30, 2019, at approximately 11:48PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was requested by High Risk Probation and Parole Officers for assistance at 409 3rd Street in Trenton, Iowa.

After the sheriff’s office arrived on scene, it was found that Abigail Margaret Noel (24 years of age) of the above-mentioned address, and Dallas Michael Garr (23 years of age) of Burlington, Iowa, were in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Probation/Parole Officers were performing a house check on Abigail Noel, whom is on probation/parole. While performing the house check, the officers found Dallas Garr hiding inside the residence from them. It was found Dallas Garr was also on probation/parole. After an investigation, both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail.

Abigail and Dallas were subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor, and Probation/ Parole Violations, Class D Felony’s.