Two Area Schools in Jazz Championships

The Iowa Jazz Championships showcases 60 of the state’s finest high school jazz ensembles. Winfield Mt. Union and Mt. Pleasant High School Jazz Bands will compete April 4. It is held in Ames every April and features 15 groups from each of the four Iowa high school classifications. All ensembles perform in the daytime competition, and the top two bands from each classification perform in the evening finals competition. The event was founded by Iowa jazz educators over thirty years ago and continues to be an important event on the Iowa high school music landscape each spring. Mt. Pleasant performs at 2:15 pm. WMU will be performing at 3:45pm on Tuesday, April 4, in the Scheman Building on the Iowa State Campus.