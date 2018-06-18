Two Accidents Saturday

On June 16th, 2018 at approximately 2:00 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident involving a deer in the 1000-grid of Highway 218. An investigation into the collision determined that Yan OO, 21 of Waterloo, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro southbound when a deer stepped into the roadway. The vehicle and the deer collided. The vehicle sustained disabling damage that was estimated at $3500.

On June 16th, 2018 at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover accident near mile marker 44 of Highway 218. Upon investigation into the accident it was determined that Cailynn Williams, 24, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze that left the roadway. Cailynn over corrected and then entered the southbound ditch of Highway 218. The vehicle then began to rollover coming to rest on its wheels. Cailynn reported no injuries. Damage to the vehicle was severe and estimated at $4,500. Cailynn was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, 1st Offense, a serious misdemeanor, Failure to Maintain Control, Failure to Prove Security Against Liability, and Operation of a Non-Registered Vehicle, all simple misdemeanors. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.