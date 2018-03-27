Two Accidents Blamed on Slick Roads

Mt. Pleasant Police investigated two separate accidents related to surface conditions on Saturday evening. At about 5:30 pm there was a two vehicle accident on the North Grand Avenue overpass. Brandon Boggess-Parton of Mt. Pleasant was driving north when his pickup crossed the center line due to the slick road conditions and hit a car driven by Kari Kulp of Danville. No one was hurt.

The second accident occurred at 7 pm in the 1600 block of East Clay Street. J.C. Lamburt was driving west when he lost control of his vehicle on the slick street. The vehicle slid into the ditch. Again, no one was hurt.