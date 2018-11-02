Two Accident Reports

At approximately 10:57AM on November 1, 2018, a minor vehicle crash was reported at 605 East Winfield Avenue, Mt. Pleasant. It was found that a Barton Construction dump truck, operated by Michael Sprague, backed into a parked Access Energy pickup. Both companies were working near the building in the parking lot.

Damage was estimated at $1200 to the pickup and the dump truck had no damage. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 11:17AM on November 2, 2018, a pick up vs. deer crash was reported near mile marker 231 on Highway 34, west of Mt. Pleasant.

A deer ran across the roadway and was hit by a Ford F150 Iowa DOT pick up, driven by Patrick Hayes. The deer then bounced off and was hit by a GMC Sierra pick up, driven by Ian Bouche of Wisconsin.

Damage was estimated at $3000 to the front of the Ford and $2500 to the passenger side of the GMC.

No injuries were reported.