Two Accident Reports

On October 19th, 2017, at approximately 5:40 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist requesting assistance near the intersection of 195th Street and Highway 218. Deputies arrived and determined the motorist was involved in a collision with a raccoon. Jaden Egley, 19 of Winfield, was driving west bound on Highway 78 when a raccoon ran in front of his vehicle. The raccoon did disabling damage to the 2007 Hyundai Tiburon. Damage to vehicle was estimate at $2200.

On October 19th, 2017, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received from a motorist that believed a car was in the ditch on Highway 218. Near mile marker 44, Deputies located Camilo Soto, 26 of Tama, and his 2007 Toyota Celica in the west ditch of south bound Highway 218. An investigation determined the vehicle sustained a flat tire and drifted into the ditch before coming to a stop. Camilo then attempted to drive the vehicle from the ditch striking several drainage rocks disabling the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2000.