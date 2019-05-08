Tuesday Roll-Over Accident

At approximately 12:34PM on May 7, 2019, a single vehicle roll-over crash was reported in the 2700 grid of Franklin Avenue.

Investigation revealed David Copeland, of Fairfield, lost control of the 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving when he hit a bump in the roadway. This caused the car to veer to the left where it entered the ditch and rolled.

Copeland fled the scene and was found a short time later by the Henry County Sheriff.

Copeland was arrested and charged with Driving While Suspended and Failure to Maintain Control. No injury was reported.

Responding was the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Pleasant Fire and Rescue and Mt. Pleasant Ambulance.